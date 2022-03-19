DETROIT, Mi (WDVM) — North Hagerstown alum Aaron Brooks redeems himself from his 2022 Big Ten Championship loss to Michigan’s Myles Anime, beating him in the NCAA Finals to be crowned the individual title. It’s his second consecutive title.

Brooks rolled to a 5-3 decision and accumulated 3:26 in riding time during the bout.

“Just sticking to my roots,” Brooks said in his postgame interview with ESPN on what he did differently this time against Amine. “Whenever I was preparing for the Big Ten, it was a really bad week for me, just doing a lot of things, going backward… After that loss with Amine, I think that was God calling me. He woke me up.”

Penn State claimed the team championship behind 131.5 points. The team title was the Nittany Lions’ ninth in the past 11 seasons.