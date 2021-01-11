Nominations open for MoCo Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2021

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – With the new year, nominations are open again for a new class for the Montgomery County Sports Hall of Fame. Nominations are being accepted at this site.

The deadline for the nominations is set for February 12th, 2021. There are a few criteria that each nominee has to meet; but the standard is, the candidate must have attended a high school in the county, they must have lived in the county for five years/are current residents, and they must have made a significant contribution to sports in the county.

Automatic nominations are granted for Olympic medal winners, and world record holders. Nominations will not be granted to current players/coaches unless they meet the above criteria.