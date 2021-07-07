Noah Lyles’ HS coach knew he was destined for greatness, believes he can win gold in Tokyo

ALEXANDRIA, Va (WDVM) — Noah Lyles is one of the biggest names on the track. Whether it is on the world stage now, or even the high school stage, Lyles has always been a menace.

“His athletic ability showed through on day one,” said Michael Hughes, Noah’s high school track head coach. “He was beating quality athletes that were 4-5 years older than him.”

In high school, Lyles was a standout for T.C. Williams in Alexandria. It didn’t take long for the sprinter to start breaking records.

“He almost broke a record on every track he stepped on in high school,” said Hughes. “We knew right away as a freshman. He was dominating the scene.”

Now Noah Lyles will compete in his first Olympic Games, as one of the favorites to win the 200 meter dash. And for his high school coach, and the city where he grew up, it means everything.

“It’s certainly a point of pride for the city of Alexandria. He’s a great ambassador. He’s a real colorful guy and he’s a remarkable young man.”

Not only does he believe that Noah will win gold in Tokyo, but Hughes believes the 23-year-old could make a run at Usain Bolt’s World Record time.

“I think he’s capable of setting the world record. So, we will see how much he can do. It has to be a nice day and it has to have good competition and it’s got to be an exciting event. So, all sorts of perfect storm things have to happen for him to do it. But, when you go to the Olympic Games, anything’s possible.”

Lyles will look to be the first 200-meter sprinter not named Usain Bolt to win the event at the Olympics since 2004.