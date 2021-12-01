No. 8 Terps look to get right against Miami in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – After a two-game trip to the Bahamas for the holidays, the No. 8 Maryland Terrapins will look to bounce back into the win column, in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge game against the Miami Hurricanes.

The Terps are coming off back-to-back losses to No. 5 NC State (78-60), and No. 7 Stanford (86-68), hoping to use the lessons they’ve learned against ranked competition early in the season, and playing short-handed as well.

“It’s good that we can go through it now in November.” said grad student forward Chloe Bibby, “But it’s great to have – obviously the amazing competition. I think its good we got them out early, and we got to learn a little bit about ourselves, which is nice at the beginning of the season. We can take the things that we learnt about the game, obviously a little short-handed, that’s tough. But we can learn how to fight through adversity and things like that.”

Head Coach Brenda Frese did confirm both junior forward Faith Masonius, and grad student guard Katie Benzan will be available to play against Miami; giving the Terps a much needed boost in time before conference play begins on December 5th.

“To have two more fresh bodies are gonna help us that we really don’t have to be as conservative to be honest.: said Frese, “So I don’t think it will impact us. If anything I think we can play harder now, and more aggressive, just knowing that we have extra fresh legs we can utilize.”

The Hurricanes lost their last contest, to No. 6 Indiana, 53-51; forcing 24 turnovers in the process. This is their fourth consecutive game where they have forced 20-plus turnovers in a game. In their last five, they’ve scored double-digit points off turnovers.

“They do a great job defensively.” said Frese, “They run so many different kinds of presses, it’s gonna be for 40 minutes. They want to junk it up, they want it to be an ugly game, so for us it’s valuing the basketball. Taking care of those possessions, and really trying to get to the glass, and be aggressive rebounding as well.”

No. 8 Maryland tips-off against Miami on Wednesday at 8pm at the XFINITY Center.