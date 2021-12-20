No. 6 Maryland back in action, prepare for Coppin State on Tuesday

Maryland head coach Brenda Frese encourages players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 66-59. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – After a nine-day gap from their last game, a 66-59 loss to No. 1 South Carolina, the No. 6 Maryland Terrapins are back in action, this time facing Coppin State on the road. The Eagles are led by former Maryland Terrapin, and 2006 NCAA Champion, Laura Harper.

“Former MVP of 2006 National Championship team, their team plays like her, and they hard.” said Head Coach Brenda Frese, “Very organized, obviously winning a lot of games, and she’s doing just a great job with them. So for us, it’s coming out being ready to play 40 minutes of basketball.”

With the break, Maryland have had a chance to focus on their rebounding, something Frese mentioned was a point of emphasis in this practice week.

“Just having this extra practice time to be able to improve in a lot of areas.” said Frese, “Obviously rebounding was the major emphasis this week amongst other things. But excited about the matchup going into Christmas, at Coppin State. I can’t say enough about what Laura Harper is doing there.”