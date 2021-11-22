No. 3 Maryland outlast No. 6 Baylor, Ashley Owusu scores 1,000th career point

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – At the end of the 79-76 win over No. 6 Baylor, sophomore forward Angel Reese proclaimed “Everybody said we couldn’t do it!” to freshman Shyanne Sellers, as they cheered on with the fans and the “Mighty Sound of Maryland”.

The Terps were down two key players in this game against the Bears. Both Katie Benzan, and Faith Masonius were out with an illness, and the team would lose junior guard Diamond Miller to an injury in the middle of the game; giving Head Coach Brenda Frese an extra challenge to work around in their first Top 10 matchup of the season.

“I felt like, with everyone coming back this year, I didn’t want to be surprised in March, and it felt like a little bit that we needed better competition to prepare us,” Frese said. “I didn’t think we’d be so shorthanded in these games.”

“A lot of teams would have made excuses, to be so short-handed. This team dug in and found a way.”

Maryland got crucial minutes from their forwards, Chloe Bibby, and Mimi Collins, who both played the full length of the game each, and junior guard Ashley Owusu, who celebrated her 1,000th career point for Maryland, played a large part in creating matchup nightmares for the Bears late down the stretch.

The Terps pick up this win at a crucial point in their season, as they prepare for a tough stretch of games against ranked opponents, starting with a No. 5 NC State on Thanksgiving.