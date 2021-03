COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The No. 3 Maryland men’s lacrosse team hosted No. 4 Rutgers on Saturday and beat the Scarlet Knights, 19-12.

The game was tied 9-9 in the third quarter, but Maryland broke the tie, and outscored Rutgers 10-3 in the second half and 8-2 in the fourth quarter.

Senior attacker Jared Bernhardt led all players with six goals, while sophomore attacker Daniel Maltz added four goals.

The Terps improve to 4-0 with the win and will visit Ohio State on Saturday, March 20.