No. 2 Maryland women’s basketball will battle No. 15 Mount St. Mary’s in first round of NCAA tournament

MARYLAND (WDVM) – In the Hemisfair region of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament, both Maryland and Mount St. Mary’s lock in their spots as the No. 2 seed, and No. 15 seed respectively; setting up for a showdown in the first round. That game will begin on Monday at 4 PM, on ESPN.

This is the 17th selection for the NCAA tournament for the Maryland Terrapins, under Head Coach Brenda Frese. This is also the eighth time that the Terps will come into the tournament, as the #2 seed.

“We’re just grateful to be here, and we’re very humble.” said Mimi Collins, “Obviously, as any other team, we would love to be the No. 1 seed, but we love the bracket that we’re in. We love the way our region is set up, and we’re just humbled and hungry, and we’re ready to go to work.”

“It’s incredible.” said Head Coach Brenda Frese, “No other team I would rather go through with this journey, especially during a pandemic. And how different, and unusual it’s been, it’s been like no other season. But just to watch this team through all the adversity, the flows being disrupted, injuries – it’s just continued to keep growing every single day. I think we’re playing our best basketball. You see we’re peaking at the right time, it’s exciting for what lies ahead.”

For the Mountaineers, this is their first time in the NCAA in 26 years, their fourth overall; and their first with Head Coach Maria Marchesano. Mount St. Mary’s locked in their spot in the NCAA Tournament, with a 70-38 win in the Northeast Conference championship game.

Both teams were scheduled to play at College Park, on December 8th, 2020; but the game had to be canceled because of a positive COVID-19 test within the Mountaineer’s program.