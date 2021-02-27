No. 2 JMU Football survives first half scare to beat Robert Morris

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WDVM) – The No. 2 James Madison University football team survived a first half scare at home against Robert Morris.

The Dukes were a 38.5 point favorite in the game, but trailed 9-2 in the second quarter and the game was tied at halftime.

The Dukes dominated in the second half, outscoring Robert Morris 20-0. Senior running back Percy Agyei-Obese punched in two second half touchdowns to help the team close it out and improve to 2-0.

The Dukes will visit Elon for their first of three road games this season, on Saturday, March 6.