No. 10 Maryland women’s lax takes down No. 17 Michigan

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – After falling in its season opener to Penn State, the No. 10 Maryland women’s lacrosse team responded Friday, topping No. 17 Michigan, 17-13.

The game was the first at the College Park Field Hockey and Lacrosse Complex in 356 days.

“It’s so great being at home,” Maryland head coach Cathy Reese said. And you know how I feel about Maryland and how all of our players feel about Maryland. They’re so excited to represent the University of Maryland.”

Sophomore midfielder Hannah Leubecker led all players with a career high seven goals. Senior midfielder Hannah Warther notched a hat trick, while senior Grace Griffin added two goals and two assists.

“It was really amazing just being back here,” Griffin said. “College Park is my favorite place on earth. I love it. I love all of the people here. And just being able to be back here on that field playing is just amazing.”

The two teams will face off again at Noon on Sunday.