Shrewsberry embraces Izzo’s praise following upset, Tuesday

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo, center left, greets Penn State head coach Micah Shrewsberry after the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry doesn’t shy away from his respect for Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo.

“I grew up in Indiana, in Indianapolis. I’ve been watching Big Ten basketball for a long, long time and there is no one I have more respect for than coach Izzo.”

Following Penn State’s 62-58 upset over no. 19 Michigan State on Tuesday, Shrewsberry opened his press conference showering respect and praise for Izzo. Shrewsberry had faced Izzo and the Spartans while at both Butler and Purdue. Coach called him the “standard bearer” for Big Ten basketball.

“What he’s done, winning national championships and going to Final Fours. The numbers are crazy, I think 8, maybe?” he said.”

And to some extent the respect is mutual.

In defeat, the Spartans’ head coach levied high praises for Penn State’s first year head coach.

“Good coaches just keep on banging and that’s what he did. He’ll be the right person for this job, said Izzo. He’s had 20 of these games it seems like. Every time I watch tape it’s 3-point games, 2-point games, 1-point games and they lose at the buzzer. This time he won at the buzzer.”

“That’s a model for who we need to be and who we want to be,” Shrewsberry said in response to Izzo’s comment. “For him to say that, it’s an honor for me. It’s [just] an honor to be down the sideline.”

Penn State’s win over a ranked team extends a streak of top-25 wins that dates back to the 2015-16 season. Penn State returns to the Bryce Jordan Center Thursday, hosting Minnesota.