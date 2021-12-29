Penn State’s Tangelo opts out of Outback Bowl

Penn State defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo (54) forces a fumble as he hits Illinois quarterback Artur Sitkowski (9) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa.on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Illinois defeated Penn State 20-18 nine overtimes. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo has opted out of the Outback Bowl to prepare for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Tangelo is the fifth member of Penn State’s defense to opt-out of the bowl game. On Twitter, Tangelo said he is excited to see what the future holds for him and his family.

“To my Penn State brothers, the memories we have built will never be forgotten,” Tangelo said. “The hard work and the tough times created a family I know I’ll have forever. It has been an honor to play alongside you guys.”

https://twitter.com/setforlaunch/status/1476231102314565635/photo/2

Penn State will play Arkansas in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1 at noon.