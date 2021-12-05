Penn State to take on no. 21 Arkansas in Outback Bowl

TAMPA, Fl. (WTAJ) – The Penn State Nittany Lions will take on the no. 21 Arkansas Razorbacks in the 2021 Outback Bowl in Tampa on January 1, 2022.

The 7-5 Nittany Lions will make their 51st all-time bowl appearance. Penn State is tied for fifth with 30 bowl victories.

Penn State’s last appearance in the Outback Bowl was in the 2010 season, with a 37-24 loss to Florida. Penn State also played in 2006 in a win over Tennessee, and in 1995 with a win over Auburn.

This will be the first time Penn State will play Arkansas. The Razorbacks are 8-4 on the season. Penn State is 24-23 all-time against SEC schools.

TICKETING INFORMATION FROM PENN STATE ATHLETICS

OUTBACK BOWL GAME TICKET SALE TIMELINE

· Eligible Nittany Lion Club Members and Football Season Ticket Holders – online pre-sale requests are now available and run through Monday, Dec. 6 at 11:59 p.m.

· Student Nittany Lion Club – online pre-sale runs Monday, Dec. 6 from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

· Penn State Students – online sale begins Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., pending availability.

· Alumni Association Members – online pre-sale requests run Tuesday, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. – 11:59 p.m., pending availability.

· General Public – sale begins Thursday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m., pending availability.



As a benefit of membership, Nittany Lion Club (NLC) members and football season ticket holders can log onto Account Manager at GoPSUsports.com/account manager and request tickets to Penn State’s bowl game. All NLC and football season ticket holder ticket requests received by Monday, Dec. 6 at 11:59 p.m. will be allocated based on NLC point totals. The ability to request tickets does not guarantee fans will receive tickets from Penn State’s allotment. Penn State hopes to honor all requests, however, may fill orders with lower priced tickets, reduced quantities or unfortunately, may not be able to provide tickets at all. NLC members and football season ticket holders will receive ticket confirmations as soon as possible.



An allotment of bowl tickets is being held for Penn State students to purchase. Student Nittany Lion Club members will have an opportunity to buy bowl tickets online only through Student Account Manager on Monday, Dec. 6 from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., or until the allotment is exhausted. Penn State students who are not Student Nittany Lion Club members will be able to purchase tickets on Tuesday, Dec. 7 from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Mobile ticketing will be the exclusive delivery method for all student tickets. All student tickets will be assigned reserved seating locations once the sale closes. Sit by requests will not be accommodated. Students who purchase two tickets will have their two seats assigned together.



Should any tickets from Penn State’s bowl allotment remain available after the Nittany Lion Club, football season ticket holders, Student Nittany Lion Club and student ticket pre-sale, Penn State Alumni Association members will be sent an email with the ability to request bowl game tickets when their pre-sale begins on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. via the link that will be sent via the Alumni Association. Should an Alumni Association sale occur, seats will be assigned according to NLC point status first, followed by Alumni Association membership. Alumni Association members will receive ticket confirmations as soon as possible.



Any Nittany Lion Club members, football season ticket holders or Alumni Association members that need assistance can call Customer Relations at 1-800-NITTANY Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. or email GoLions@psu.edu.



Should any tickets from Penn State’s bowl game allotment remain available, general public can purchase tickets starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9 online.



Official Bowl Tour Packages Available for Purchase Beginning Sunday Night

Penn Staters can join the Official Penn State Bowl Tour starting Sunday, Dec. 5. Bowl tour package information is available at GoPSUsports.com/bowlcentral. Game tickets are included as an option for purchase on the tour from On Location Travel, which is the official travel partner of Penn State Athletics and the Penn State Alumni Association. Bowl tour packages can be purchased directly at: www.PennStateSportsTravel.com.



Seat location at the bowl game for all travel packages purchased with tickets will be assigned based on Nittany Lion Club priority points. Alumni and fans without NLC points can join the Nittany Lion Club by making a minimum donation of $100 here.

