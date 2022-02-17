Penn State leads wire-to-wire in win over Golden Gophers

Penn State forward Jevonnie Scott (13) dunks the basketball during an NCAA college basketball game against Minnesota Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 in University Park, Pa. (Noah Riffe/Centre Daily Times via AP)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa (WTAJ) — Penn State never trailed in its 67-46 win over Minnesota, Thursday.

After opening up the game on an 18-5 run, Penn State effectively set the cruise control for the final 30-minutes. Jalen Pickett led all scorers with 20-points, his second 20-point game of the year. John Harrar scored 10 and recorded 10 rebounds, his second consecutive double-double and eighth on the season.

Penn State held Minnesota to 32-percent shooting, 14-percent worse than the Golden Gophers shot in their 76-70 win over the Nittany Lions on Saturday.

Minnesota’s 46 points are the fewest Penn State has allowed a Big Ten team this season.

The Nittany Lions, now 11-12, 6-9 on the year, have won back-to-back games for the first time in over a month.

Penn State plays next on Monday at Maryland.

