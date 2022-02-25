UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Dallion Johnson made five 3-pointers for all 15 of his points, John Harrar had 11 points and a career-high 20 rebounds and Penn State beat Northwestern 67-60.



It was a defensive battle through the first 13 minutes as Northwestern led 48-43. Penn State then started making 3-pointers — five of them during a 17-2 run to take a 57-50 lead with 2:30 left. The Wildcats went five-plus minutes without a field goal during the run. Penn State finished 13 of 33 from 3-point range with nine makes in the second half. Pete Nance scored 12 points, and Ty Berry and Audige each added 11 for Northwestern.