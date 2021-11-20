Clifford exits, Penn State leads Rutgers in sluggish first half

Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker (1) reacts against Michigan during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa.on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State leads Rutgers 7-0 at halftime from Beaver Stadium.

On Senior Day, quarterback Sean Clifford left in the first half and did not return. Freshman Christian Veilleux replaced Clifford.

Both teams struggled offensively. The Nittany Lions recorded just 120 yards of total offense, while the Scarlet Knights only had 72.

The only score of the half came with 1:03 left in the second quarter. Veilleux found Jahan Dotson for an eight-yard touchdown pass, the first touchdown completion of Veilleux’s career.

Dotson is now over 1,000 receiving yards on the season, just the sixth time in program history. His first-half touchdown moved him into third in Penn State career touchdown receptions.