Nittany Nation Update: September 25, 2019

DETROIT (AP) — Randy Dobnak allowed one hit in six sparkling innings, and Luis Arraez and Eddie Rosario homered to lead Minnesota to a 5-1 win over Detroit that put the Twins on the cusp of an AL Central title Wednesday night.

With the victory, Minnesota clinched at least a tie for the division — and the Twins had a chance to wrap up the title outright if Cleveland lost to the Chicago White Sox later Wednesday.