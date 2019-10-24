Nittany Nation Update: October 23, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 15 points and 13 rebounds, Ben Simmons scored 24 points and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Boston Celtics 107-93 on Wednesday night.

The Sixers and Celtics are expected to compete for the top spot in the Eastern Conference this season and the opener had a May feel. Embiid was bloodied and hit with a flagrant. They roughed up each other, with more than 60 fouls whistled. They each showed off their prized free agent acquisitions.But it was the Sixers that dominated in the fourth quarter.