NEW YORK, Ny. (WDVM) — The National Hockey League announced in a statement on Monday that they are suspending relationships with its Russian business partners and are pausing its Russian language social and digital media sites.

“The National Hockey League condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and urges a peaceful resolution as quickly as possible.”

The league is also “discontinuing any consideration of Russia as a location for any future competitions involving the NHL.”

“We also remain concerned about the well-being of the players from Russia, who play in the NHL on behalf of their NHL Clubs and not on behalf of Russia. We understand they and their families are being placed in an extremely difficult position.”