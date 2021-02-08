NHL postpones Capitals’ upcoming games against Sabres; Kuznetsov returns from COVID protocol

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — The National Hockey League announced on Monday that the Washington Capitals’ two games on Feb. 11 and Feb. 13 against the Buffalo Sabres have been postponed as a result of a COVID outbreak within the Sabres organization.

The Capitals already have battled the invisible enemy early this season. Evgeny Kuznetsov, has recently recovered from contracting the virus and was back on the ice Monday at practice.

“It’s nice to be back on the ice with the guys,” said Kuznetsov, who will now have an extra couple of days to get back in shape with the cancellation of the back-to-back with Buffalo.

“It’s tough to lose the hands for a couple of weeks, he said. “It’s just conditioning, probably, to be able to breath nice on the ice. As soon as you lost the wind, it’s not easy to get back right away.”

Apart from having to get back in shape, Kunetsov said that the isolation was the hardest part of having the virus.

“I’m a very social person and I need to see people. I need to talk to people, and be with them and that was the biggest challenge for me.”

Asked if he was scared that he had the virus, Kuznetsov gave a humored response.

“No. I’m from Russia. There is not a lot that can scare me.”