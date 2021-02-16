NHL Announces Several Updates to Washington Capitals’ regular season schedule

NEW YORK, Ny. (WDVM) – The National Hockey league announced on Tuesday updates to the 2020-2021 regular season schedule.
The following games have been re-scheduled for the Washington Capitals:
- Game #392, New Jersey at Washington, originally scheduled for March 7, is now scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. ET
- Game #769, Washington at Philadelphia,originally scheduled for April 27, is now scheduled for Sunday, March 7 at 7 p.m. ET
- Game #214, Washington at Buffalo,originally scheduled for Feb. 11, is now scheduled for Monday, March 15 at 7 p.m. ET
- Game #291, NY Rangers at Washington,originally scheduled for Feb. 21, is now scheduled for Saturday, March 20 at 7 p.m. ET
- Game #229, Washington at Buffalo,originally scheduled for Feb. 13, is now scheduled for Friday, April 9 at 7 p.m. ET
- Game #653, Boston at Washington,originally scheduled for April 10, is now scheduled for Sunday, April 11 at 7 p.m. ET
- Game #447, NY Islanders at Washington,originally scheduled for March 15, is now scheduled for Tuesday, April 27 at 7 p.m. ET
The NHL also announced that Washington’s game, originally scheduled for February 9th, against the Philadelphia Flyers will be announced at a later date.
It was also announced that that Washington game against the Rangers, originally scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 20, is now scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET.
