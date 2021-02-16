NHL Announces Several Updates to Washington Capitals’ regular season schedule

Washington Capitals defenseman Zdeno Chara (33) juggles the puck as he warms up before an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

NEW YORK, Ny. (WDVM) – The National Hockey league announced on Tuesday updates to the 2020-2021 regular season schedule.

The following games have been re-scheduled for the Washington Capitals:

Game #392, New Jersey at Washington, originally scheduled for March 7, is now scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. ET

Game #769, Washington at Philadelphia,originally scheduled for April 27, is now scheduled for Sunday, March 7 at 7 p.m. ET

Game #214, Washington at Buffalo,originally scheduled for Feb. 11, is now scheduled for Monday, March 15 at 7 p.m. ET

Game #291, NY Rangers at Washington,originally scheduled for Feb. 21, is now scheduled for Saturday, March 20 at 7 p.m. ET

Game #229, Washington at Buffalo,originally scheduled for Feb. 13, is now scheduled for Friday, April 9 at 7 p.m. ET

Game #653, Boston at Washington,originally scheduled for April 10, is now scheduled for Sunday, April 11 at 7 p.m. ET

Game #447, NY Islanders at Washington,originally scheduled for March 15, is now scheduled for Tuesday, April 27 at 7 p.m. ET

The NHL also announced that Washington’s game, originally scheduled for February 9th, against the Philadelphia Flyers will be announced at a later date.

It was also announced that that Washington game against the Rangers, originally scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 20, is now scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET.