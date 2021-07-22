NFL warns teams; COVID-19 outbreak amongst unvaccinated players could cause them to forfeit

The NFL goal post logo during an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, December 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

First reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero; the message from the NFL remains clear. If teams struggle to reschedule games because of a COVID-19 outbreak amongst unvaccinated players, the team with the outbreak would forfeit, and be credited with a loss.

The NFL just informed clubs that if a game cannot be rescheduled during the 18-week season in 2021 due to a COVID outbreak among unvaccinated players, the team with the outbreak will FORFEIT and be credited with a loss for playoff seeding, per sources.



Massive implications. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 22, 2021

On July 16, the Associated Press released a report listing two teams who currently sit under the 50% vaccinated threshold; the Indianapolis Colts, and the Washington Football Team.

In a follow up report from ESPN, 13 teams have crossed 85% rate, with Pittsburgh, Miami, Carolina, and Denver having the highest vaccination rate.

In more specific language from the NFL’s memo to teams; it says:

“Every club is obligated under the Constitution and Bylaws to have its team ready to play at the scheduled time and place. A failure to do so is deemed conduct detrimental. There is no right to postpone a game.” The National Football League’s memo to teams about COVID-19 outbreaks among unvaccinated players

The nail in the coffin, comes in the form of direct consequences to the athletes, who would have their pay affected due to these cancellations.

And the biggest penalty of all for players:



"If a game is cancelled and cannot be rescheduled within the current 18-week scheduled due to a Covid outbreak, neither team’s players will receive their weekly paragraph 5 salary."



You read that right: NOBODY GETS PAID. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 22, 2021

Training Camp for the Washington Football Team begins on July 27th.