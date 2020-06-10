NFL sends planner to 32 teams, outlines procedures for reopening

(WDVM) — On Monday, the NFL and Players’ Union sent a planner to all teams that outlined procedures to reopen practice facilities.

Commissioner Roger Goodell sent out a four-part memo describing the protocols for each team to take.

The protocols focused on screening, testing, and infection prevention and treatment for COVID-19. The memo also included instructions on proper facility access, cleaning and disinfecting, physical distancing, hygiene, health education and medical services, food preparation, supplies, and team travel.

“We believe, along with the NFLPA, that these protocols offer a sound basis for bringing players back into the facilities,” said Commissioner Goodell.

There is no timetable set for the return of most players to the team facilities. As of now, only player rehabilitating from injury have been allowed to enter the buildings.

