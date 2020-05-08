NFL releases 2020-2021 schedule; Redskins play NFC East Rivals Eagles in Week 1

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – The National Football League announced its 2020 regular season schedule tonight, the Washington Redskins open up their season at home against NFC East rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Washington Redskins will also suit up on national television, against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day.
The full schedule for the Washington Redskins:
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|1
|Sun, Sep 13
|vs. Philadelphia
|1:00 PM
|2
|Sun, Sep 20
|@ Arizona
|4:05 PM
|3
|Sun, Sep 27
|@ Cleveland
|1:00 PM
|4
|Sun, Oct 4
|vs. Baltimore
|1:00 PM
|5
|Sun, Oct 11
|vs. Los Angeles
|1:00 PM
|6
|Sun, Oct 18
|@ New York
|1:00 PM
|7
|Sun, Oct 25
|vs. Dallas
|1:00 PM
|8
|BYE WEEK
|BYE WEEK
|BYE WEEK
|9
|Sun, Nov 8
|vs. New York
|1:00 PM
|10
|Sun, Nov 15
|@ Detroit
|1:00 PM
|11
|Sun, Nov 22
|vs. Cincinnati
|1:00 PM
|12
|Thu, Nov 26
|@ Dallas
|4:30 PM
|13
|Sun, Dec 6
|@ Pittsburgh
|1:00 PM
|14
|Sun, Dec 13
|@ San Francisco
|4:25 PM
|15
|Sun, Dec 20
|vs. Seattle
|1:00 PM
|16
|Sun, Dec 27
|vs. Carolina
|1:00 PM
|17
|Sun, Jan 3
|@ Philadelphia
|1:00 PM
