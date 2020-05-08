NFL releases 2020-2021 schedule; Redskins play NFC East Rivals Eagles in Week 1

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Aug. 24, 2019, file photo, the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers play during the second half of an NFL preseason football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs will open defense of their Super Bowl championship by hosting Houston on Sept. 10 in the NFL’s annual kickoff game — pending developments in the coronavirus pandemic, of course. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – The National Football League announced its 2020 regular season schedule tonight, the Washington Redskins open up their season at home against NFC East rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Washington Redskins will also suit up on national television, against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day.

The full schedule for the Washington Redskins:

WeekDateOpponentTime
1Sun, Sep 13vs. Philadelphia1:00 PM
2Sun, Sep 20@ Arizona4:05 PM
3Sun, Sep 27@ Cleveland1:00 PM
4Sun, Oct 4vs. Baltimore1:00 PM
5Sun, Oct 11vs. Los Angeles1:00 PM
6Sun, Oct 18@ New York 1:00 PM
7Sun, Oct 25vs. Dallas1:00 PM
8BYE WEEKBYE WEEKBYE WEEK
9Sun, Nov 8vs. New York1:00 PM
10Sun, Nov 15@ Detroit1:00 PM
11Sun, Nov 22vs. Cincinnati1:00 PM
12Thu, Nov 26@ Dallas4:30 PM
13Sun, Dec 6@ Pittsburgh1:00 PM
14Sun, Dec 13@ San Francisco4:25 PM
15Sun, Dec 20vs. Seattle1:00 PM
16Sun, Dec 27vs. Carolina1:00 PM
17Sun, Jan 3@ Philadelphia1:00 PM
Washington Redskins 2020 NFL Schedule

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania
honoring you banner

Meet the Team

Anna Wiernicki

Brie Jackson

Alexandra Limon

Morgan Wright

Raquel Martin

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories