NFL Draft prospect Maryland RB Jake Funk impresses at Pro Day

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The NFL Draft is less than two months away and Maryland running back Jake Funk is drawing high praise from experts. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. said that Funk is “one of those guys I want on my team,” and that he “gives you everything he has.”

Funk had a chance to display that talent at Maryland’s Pro Day on Wednesday.

“I’ve been told I’m not good enough since the day I got here,” Funk told reporters Wednesday afternoon. “I’ve been told I’m not good enough as a high school kid. I’ve been told I’m not good enough every single year. And I’m just proving myself right.”

Funk’s football journey started with dreams of playing at the highest level and following in his father’s footsteps. Funk’s dad Jim Funk, played collegiately at Penn State.

“I mean ever since I was kid, it’s something that I’ve always wanted to do,” Funk said. “I remember running around the house with a Redskins helmet at the time.”

Funk made history as a senior at Damascus High School, rushing for 2,866 yards and a state record 57 touchdowns. He helped Damascus to a Maryland 3A state championship that season as well.

As a Terp, Funk battled plenty of adversity. He tore his ACL twice and says he had coronavirus during his senior season, a senior year that limited his highlight reel due to a shorter Big Ten season amidst the pandemic.

In 2020, Funk was named to the Third Team All-Big Ten, averaging 8.6 yards per carry, good for first in the conference and second in the nation. In four games played, he rushed for 516 yards and three touchdowns, adding on a receiving touchdown.

On Wednesday, Funk shared his pro day stats with reporters: a 4.43 40-yard dash, 38″ inch vertical leap, 10’2″ broad jump and 22 reps of 225 pounds in the bench press.

“The results were something that I was very happy with,” Funk said. “Something that I was not surprised about. And something that everyone in this building knew but I just needed the opportunity to show.”

When asked by WDVM if he would be happy to be drafted by the Washington Football Team or the Baltimore Ravens and stay local, Funk said, that he’s ready to go anywhere and to make the dream of a young boy from Damascus come true.

“Any team that calls me is truly a blessing,” Funk said. “Because I’ve come a long way to get to where I am. And I’m very humbled and just thankful for the opportunity.”

Funk says that he has spoken to more than a dozen NFL teams. He would join a long list of Terps running backs at the highest level. Recent names include Ty Johnson, Anthony McFarland and Javon Leake.

The three day long NFL draft begins on April 29.