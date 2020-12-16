“Next man up mentality;” Brandon Hyde talks Orioles recent moves

(WDVM) – Baltimore Orioles manager, Brandon Hyde, spoke with the media this week via zoom about a bunch of different topics.

Here’s what the skipper had to say about the organization’s recent moves, most notable, the trading of starting shortstop José Iglesias to the Angels for two minor league players, and the non-tendering second baseman Hanser Alberto:

“We’re losing some good players. This is part of where we are as an organization and a team, but I have confidence that we’re going to replace them. We feel really good about the young players we have coming up through our system and the guys we already have here. It’s tough to lose Iggy and Nuney because they were huge parts of our offense and our club. But it’s a ‘next man up’ mentality, and we have young players who are going to get an opportunity to play and are up for the challenge.”