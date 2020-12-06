Newly acquired Washington Wizard Russell Westbrook ready to put the effort in with new team to win games, possibly a championship

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — The Washington Wizards made the biggest noise this week after they traded John Wall and a first-round pick to the Houston Rockets for 2017 NBA MVP and nine-time All-Star Russell Westbrook.

On Saturday, Westbrook spoke to the media for the first time since, and even though it’s a new team and a new challenge, Westbrook still has the same mentality.

“Every season I go in with the mentality to be able to strive to be the best,” said Westbrook. “If I’m not striving to win a championship, then what’s the point. We are going to strive to win as many games as we can, try to win a championship if we can as long as we put our effort, our energy, and sacrifice our minds and our bodies to do it.”