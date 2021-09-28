New District, No Problem: South Lakes’ golfer brings home first district championship

RESTON, Va (WDVM) — One of the big moves of the summer was South Lakes High School moving all their athletic teams to the Concorde District.

“It’s a lot of new faces, a lot of new teams, coaches you have never seen before,” said senior golfer Nate Owen.

In less than two months since the fall sports season has begun, the Seahawks already have a district champion.

Alexander McClain, a sophomore golfer for South Lakes, recently won the Concorde District golf tournament. It is the first ever “Concorde” district championship for their school since the move.

Not only did Alexander win the tournament, but the team itself qualified four golfers to the regional tournament next week.

“That sets a precedent for us,” said Owen. “That we are here to play in the Concorde District. It’s our first year. We might not have qualified as a team, but we still sent four guys and that’s a big accomplishment for us.”

“It’s been a team that gelled nicely,” said head coach Kevin Anderson. “A lot of personalities, a lot of kids that are serious about it.”

Now that the district meet is out of the way, the remaining golfers look to do what it takes to advance to the state tournament in mid-October.

“I know my team is working hard,” said sophomore Alexander McClain. “We are all trying to get to states and have a good time and play good. That’s our goal, to have fun and play good.”

“It was two or three shots that was the reason we didn’t qualify as a team, and I think it’s going to come down to three or four, four or five shots for us to qualify as individuals,” said Nate Owen.

“Sometimes you get good breaks and sometimes you get bad breaks,” said Anderson. “If they go out there and play their own games and stay in their own heads, and just look for the good things to happen, any one of them could get to that next level.”

The 6D Northern Regional Golf Tournament will begin on Monday, October 4.