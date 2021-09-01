New baseball team in Hagerstown officially approved by Atlantic League

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball officially approves the membership application for Downtown Baseball, LLC, to join the league in 2023, in Hagerstown, Maryland. The club will play home games at a newly constructed downtown Hagerstown Multi–Use Sports and Events Facility.

“We are very excited to bring high-quality professional baseball to Hagerstown through the Atlantic League. We are also pleased to have our new first class ballpark located in downtown Hagerstown where it will stimulate additional economic development for our community,” said Howard “Blackie” Bowen, President, Downtown Baseball, LLC in a press release.

The team’s ownership group consists of Howard “Blackie” Bowen, Don Bowman, James Holzapfel, and Frank Boulton. In the coming months, Downtown Baseball, LLC will solicit input from citizens of Hagerstown, and Washington County for the new team’s name and announce a naming contest for the new baseball team.

“We are thrilled that Atlantic League baseball is coming to Hagerstown. We are grateful to the State of Maryland for its commitment to a downtown recreational venue built for the enjoyment of all Hagerstown and Washington County residents,” said Rick White, ALPB President in a press release.

Early 2021, legislation was introduced, and voted on in the Maryland General Assembly, by Senator Paul Corderman, Senator George Edwards, allowing the Maryland Stadium Authority (MSA) to issue bonds for a new multi-use facility in Hagerstown, leased by the Atlantic League.

The bill, effective October 1, 2021, authorizes the MSA to issue up to $59.5 million in bonds to finance the acquisition, design, construction, and related expenses to construct the facility. Governor Larry Hogan’s supplemental budget provided $8.5 million dollars towards this effort, while the General Assembly designated another $1.5 million in the FY 2023 Capital Budget for the project.

The MSA is currently finalizing the Memorandums of Understanding for land acquisition and the Request for Proposals for the Design-Build of the facility anticipated for advertisement in fall 2021, according to information sent in a press release by the Atlantic League.