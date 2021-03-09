NEC Men’s Basketball Preview: #4 Mount Men’s Basketball vs. #2 Bryant

SMITHFIELD, RI. (WDVM) – The fourth-seeded Mount St. Mary’s men’s basketball team will play second-seeded Bryant in the Northeastern Conference Final on Tuesday night at the Chace Athletic Center – the winner of which will earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

“These guys have worked really hard and have played basketball since [they were] young kids – and same with the coaching staff – and we dream of this opportunity to go to the NCAA tournament,” said Mount head coach, Dan Engelstad.

This will be Mount’s 8th appearance in the conference final, and a victory would earn them their 6th NEC title, having won it in 1995, 1999, 2008, 2013 and 2017, while falling in 2009 and 2014. Bryant however, is new to this stage, playing for their first NEC title in school history.

“I think even in the midst of a pandemic and knowing that everything is a little bit different – it kind of makes it even worth more.”

The Mountaineers and the Bulldogs met once before in the NEC tournament – the 2013 Quarterfinals in which Mount defeated Bryant 75-69.

“We’re excited for this opportunity and know that if we play Mount basketball and guard Bryant for 40 minutes, and play up to our capability – we know it’s going to be a really good basketball game, and I think we have a really good chance to come out victorious.”

HOW MOUNT GOT HERE: The Mountaineers took down top-seeded Wagner in their semifinal game on Saturday, winning 66-60, behind 14 point efforts from All-NEC guard, Damian Chong Qui, and NEC Defensive Player of the Year, Nana Opoku. Read more about Mount’s semifinal win here.

THE OPPONENT: Bryant, the top scoring team in the conference, defeated third-seeded Sacred Heart 85-55, despite missing key players due to COVID protocol, including two starters, Michael Green III and Chris Childs, to improve to 10-0 at home this season. The Bulldogs are one of just 10 teams nationally that are unbeaten at home this season.

Tuesday night’s contest will be the first meeting between the two teams this season. The two programs tried to meet on two occasions during the regular season but COVID protocols kept them from playing their originally scheduled two-game series back on Feb. 4-5 at Bryant that was rescheduled for Mar. 2-3, but then ultimately had to be cancelled.

Mount St. Mary’s is 3-2 on the road in NEC Championship games.