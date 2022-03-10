SOMERSET, Nj. (WDVM) – The Northeast Conference announced on Wednesday that it is launching an investigation into the brawl that took place in Tuesday’s conference tournament championship game between Bryant and Wagner.

“We will conduct a thorough investigation of last night’s incredibly disappointing events and begin an immediate review of our game management policies to address this type of unruly and disrespectful fan behavior,” said NEC commissioner Noreen Morris in a statement.

Bryant was leading Wagner 68-32 with 4:37 left to play when a fight broke out between fans in the stands behind the Wagner bench, suspending the game for 30 minutes.

“I’m disgusted that on a day we were all here to celebrate NEC men’s basketball, it was marred by the actions of supporters who didn’t respect the game and the hard work these two teams put forth to get to the championship.”

No players or coaches were involved in the incident, though several players were restrained from trying to enter the stands, including Wager guard Will Martinez, who aggressively tried to get involved, and therefore was ejected from the game.

“Athletic competition should bring out the best in us. Sadly, we didn’t see that last night.”

Bryant, as the top-seed, hosted the championship and earned it’s first NEC title and trip to the NCAA Tournament, defeating Wagner 70-43.

Bryant, as a team, though not responsible for the recent incident, has a history with related behavior. The Bulldogs star guard, Peter Kiss, and director of basketball operations, Luke St. Lifer, were both suspended back in January for two games following their 88-81 win over Long Island University, that was marred by 12 technical fouls and four ejections.

“The egregious behavior and glaring lack of sportsmanship demonstrated during Sunday’s men’s basketball game between Bryant and LIU were completely unacceptable,” Morris said at the time. “Both programs failed to uphold the high standards we have set relative to good sportsmanship and competing with respect and dignity. This type of behavior is not acceptable and will not be tolerated.”

Kiss, who leads the nation in scoring, averaging 25.1 points per game, also missed the first two games of the season for the Bulldogs, as he was sidelined for an unspecified violation of team policy.

The second of Kiss’ two-game suspension, following the game against LIU, was served against Mount St. Mary’s at Knott Arena back on February 5th, that involved yet another incident of this nature. According to Mount head coach, Dan Engelstad, he was provoked by one of Bryant’s assistant coaches who yelled an expletive at him. The incident did not go any further than words exchanged at half court.

Bryant now awaits it’s NCAA Tournament seeding, which will be revealed in this Sunday’s NCAA Selection Show.