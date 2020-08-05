NCAA Division III fall championships cancelled for 2020-2021 academic year

FILE – In this April 19, 2019, file photo, an athlete stands near a NCAA logo during a softball game in Beaumont, Texas. California will let college athletes hire agents and make money from endorsements, defying the NCAA and setting up a likely legal challenge that could reshape U.S. amateur sports. (AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – NCAA Division III championships in the fall semester have been cancelled. The Presidents Council for Division III made the decision Wednesday to cancel all championships due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related administrative and financial challenges.

The NCAA Board of Governors announced each division will make its own decision on fall sport championships. It also agreed to require all members institutions to apply the resocialization principles listed by the organization to fall sports and set a 50% sponsorship threshold for a fall sport championship to be conducted.

No decision has been made yet regarding Division I athletics. You can find more information on the Board of Governor’s announcement here.

MORE FROM WDVM SPORTS