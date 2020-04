The NCAA extended a period of time when coaches can not recruit face to face with high school athletes.

The NCAA calls this period the “dead period.” The Dead Period is now extended through May 31st.

Division I, Division II extends their recruiting dead periods: pic.twitter.com/aIC7WUTg3p — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) April 1, 2020

Coaches can still contact recruits by writing, calling and video chatting.