NCAA Division II cancels all fall sports championships

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — The NCAA Division II Presidents Council announced Wednesday they would cancel Division II’s seven championships in the fall season, because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges brought by it.

The council made this decision, after the NCAA Board of Governors directed each division to make their own decisions in regards to their championships. Division III cancelled its fall championships earlier in the day.

11 out of 23 Division II conferences had already announced they would not compete during the traditional fall championships.

Division II schools and conferences can still choose to play part or all of their regular season in the fall semester if they follow the requirements set forth by the Board of Governors.

