NCAA clears way for student athletes to lock up name, image, and likeness deals

FILE – In this March 18, 2015, file photo, the NCAA logo is displayed at center court as work continues at The Consol Energy Center in Pittsburgh, for the NCAA college basketball tournament. The NCAA Board of Directors is expected to greenlight one of the biggest changes in the history of college athletics when it clears the way for athletes to start earning money based on their fame and celebrity without fear of endangering their eligibility or putting their school in jeopardy of violating amateurism rules that have stood for decades. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

Interim policy goes into effect this Thursday

MARYLAND, (WDVM) – Beginning this Thursday, college athletes from all levels; Division I, II, and III, will be able to make money from their name, image, and likeness. The NCAA has adopted an interim policy, allowing governing bodies in all division to suspend current rules; clearing the way for current, and incoming student athletes.

“This is an important day for college athletes since they all are now able to take advantage of name, image and likeness opportunities,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a press release. “With the variety of state laws adopted across the country, we will continue to work with Congress to develop a solution that will provide clarity on a national level. The current environment — both legal and legislative — prevents us from providing a more permanent solution and the level of detail student-athletes deserve.”

Schools in states that have NIL laws in place, are expected to follow those laws, when determining what their athletes can do. The NCAA has told schools in states without an active NIL law; to make their own policies, providing clarity, and a plan to resolve any disputes that may come.

With these new rules in place, athletes can make money through advertising campaigns, monetized social media posts, creating their own businesses, signing autographs, and other possible ventures. Athletes will be allowed to sign with agents or other representatives to help them acquire endorsement deals.

“Today, NCAA members voted to allow college athletes to benefit from name, image and likeness opportunities, no matter where their school is located,” said Division I Board of Directors chair Denise Trauth, president at Texas State in a press release. “With this interim solution in place, we will continue to work with Congress to adopt federal legislation to support student-athletes.”