NCAA Board of Governors allow student-athletes to receive compensation for name, image, and likeness

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – In an unprecedented move, the NCAA Board of Governors moved to support rule changes that would allow student-athletes to receive compensation for their name, image, and likeness.

In a press release, the NCAA specified on the decision saying student-athletes can be compensated “or third-party endorsements both related to and separate from athletics. It also supports compensation for other student-athlete opportunities, such as social media, businesses they have started and personal appearances within the guiding principles originally outlined by the board in October.”

Michael V. Drake, chair of the board and president of Ohio State says “Throughout our efforts to enhance support for college athletes, the NCAA has relied upon considerable feedback from and the engagement of our members, including numerous student-athletes, from all three divisions,”

The divisions are expected to adopt new name, image and likeness rules by January to take effect at the start of the 2021-22 academic year.