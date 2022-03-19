Comes after team’s first NCAA Tournament win in program history

COLUMBIA, Sc. (AP) — Aliyah Boston scored 10 points and had 12 rebounds to lead the top-seeded Gamecocks to a 79-21 victory over Howard on Friday.

The 21 points for the Bison broke the record held by Kansas State which scored 26 in a loss to UConn in 2012. The Gamecocks (30-2) held Howard (21-10) to a NCAA Tournament record low four points in the first half as they took a 44-4 lead.

Iyanna Warren led Howard with eight points.

Howard coach Ty Grace told her team now that they have proven they can be conference champions, they can pay attention to how South Carolina handled them Friday and see how to take the next step.

“It was the opportunity of a lifetime that not many teams, not many people get to experience. We got to play South Carolina on their home floor,” Iyanna Warren said. “We were just happy and excited for the opportunity.”

Grace said she enjoyed getting to see Staley and her program up close. Grace was one of a number of Black women coaches who Staley sent pieces of South Carolina’s 2017 championship net.

“We won an NCAA Tournament game, which no one at Howard had ever done,” Grace said.

The Bison do go home with their first NCAA Tournament win, a 55-51 victory over Incarnate Word in Wednesday’s opening round. It’s the first tournament win for the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference since South Carolina State won a play-in game in 1983.