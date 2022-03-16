WASHINGTON (WDVM) — With a 55-51 win over Incarnate Word in the First Four of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament, the Howard Bisons make history picking up their first win in program history in the NCAA Tournament.

“Wow.” said Head Coach Ty Grace, “Wow is the first thing that comes to my mind. I’m just thankful again for this group of young women that were able to come and make history tonight.”

Brooklynn Fort-Davis had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Krislyn Marsh added 14 points and 17 rebounds. Fort-Davis ended Howard’s three-minute scoreless stretch with a shot under the basket for a 49-46 lead with 1:20 remaining. She added a basket at 43 seconds and a free throw with 35.8 left for a four-point lead.

Howard shot just 28.6% in the first half, including 1 of 12 from 3-point range, but outrebounded Incarnate Word 27-15 to stay within 28-26 at the break.

Coach Grace emphasized the importance of this win for the program as she pointed to her team’s resilience and journey to lock up an NCAA tournament spot for the first time since 2001.

“I can’t wait to see that drop so its a different mindset.” said Grace, “It’s a different view when we look up into the rafters and we see 2022 MEAC champs and then NCAA first round win. We just made history and I’m so happy. I can’t wait to bring that back and have that being seen by people in the community. People that come into our gym, people that come to Howard university. It’s just gonna be an amazing feeling.”

Howard will tip-off against No. 1 South Carolina on Friday at 2 pm.