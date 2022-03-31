FAIRFAX, Va (WDVM) — George Mason basketball graduate student D’Shawn Schwartz will compete in multiple tournaments in New Orleans this weekend.

On Friday at 4:30 p.m. (ET) at the Caesars Superdome, Schwartz will take part in the NABC Reese’s All-Star Game. Schwartz is apart of the East All-Star Team with ten other players, including two other A-10 players. Lineups for the All-Star game are below:

NABC – Reese’s Division I College All-Star Game – East Roster

R.J. Cole, UConn – G

Trent Frazier, Illinois – G

Brad Davison, Wisconsin – G

Alondes Williams, Wake Forest – G

Jeenathan Williams, Buffalo – F

Tyrese Martin, UConn – G

D’Shawn Schwartz, George Mason – F

E.J. Anosike, Can State Fullerton – F

John Fulkerson, Tennessee – F

Chuba Ohams, Fordman – F

Grant Golden, Richmond – F

Head Coach: Ritchie McKay, Liberty

NABC – Reese’s Division I College All-Star Game – West Roster

Derek St. Hilaire, New Orleans – G

Alex Barcello, BYU – G

Davion Mintz, Kentucky – G

Taz Sherman, West Virginia – G

Mark Smith, Kansas State – G

Stanley Umude, Arkansas – G

Gabe Brown, Michigan State – F

Ryan Davis, Vermont – F

Nick Muszynski, Belmont – C

Marcus Bingham Jr., Michigan State – F



Head Coach: Dennis Gates, Missouri

Starting on Friday at 8 p.m. (ET) at The Sugar Mill in New Orleans, D’Shawn will also begin competing in the Dos Equis 3x3U National Championship.

64 players will compete to win a share of the $150,000 prize pool. Schwartz will compete on the Big East/A-10 team, alongside UConn’s RJ Cole and Tyrese Martin, as well as Creighton’s Ryan Hawkins.

Competition for the 3×3 tourney will take place over three days, with the group stages taking place on April 1-2, and the knockout stage taking place on April 3.