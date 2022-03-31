FAIRFAX, Va (WDVM) — George Mason basketball graduate student D’Shawn Schwartz will compete in multiple tournaments in New Orleans this weekend.
On Friday at 4:30 p.m. (ET) at the Caesars Superdome, Schwartz will take part in the NABC Reese’s All-Star Game. Schwartz is apart of the East All-Star Team with ten other players, including two other A-10 players. Lineups for the All-Star game are below:
NABC – Reese’s Division I College All-Star Game – East Roster
R.J. Cole, UConn – G
Trent Frazier, Illinois – G
Brad Davison, Wisconsin – G
Alondes Williams, Wake Forest – G
Jeenathan Williams, Buffalo – F
Tyrese Martin, UConn – G
D’Shawn Schwartz, George Mason – F
E.J. Anosike, Can State Fullerton – F
John Fulkerson, Tennessee – F
Chuba Ohams, Fordman – F
Grant Golden, Richmond – F
Head Coach: Ritchie McKay, Liberty
NABC – Reese’s Division I College All-Star Game – West Roster
Derek St. Hilaire, New Orleans – G
Alex Barcello, BYU – G
Davion Mintz, Kentucky – G
Taz Sherman, West Virginia – G
Mark Smith, Kansas State – G
Stanley Umude, Arkansas – G
Gabe Brown, Michigan State – F
Ryan Davis, Vermont – F
Nick Muszynski, Belmont – C
Marcus Bingham Jr., Michigan State – F
Head Coach: Dennis Gates, Missouri
Starting on Friday at 8 p.m. (ET) at The Sugar Mill in New Orleans, D’Shawn will also begin competing in the Dos Equis 3x3U National Championship.
64 players will compete to win a share of the $150,000 prize pool. Schwartz will compete on the Big East/A-10 team, alongside UConn’s RJ Cole and Tyrese Martin, as well as Creighton’s Ryan Hawkins.
Competition for the 3×3 tourney will take place over three days, with the group stages taking place on April 1-2, and the knockout stage taking place on April 3.