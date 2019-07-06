Jazz, Pistons win as NBA Summer League action resumes

New Orleans Pelicans’ Zion Williamson (1) runs upcourt during the team’s NBA summer league basketball game against the New York Knicks Friday, July 5, 2019, in Las Vegas. Knicks’ Allonzo Trier is at left. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)

Tony Bradley had 19 points and 14 rebounds and the Utah Jazz defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 78-68 on Saturday as NBA Summer League play resumed in Las Vegas one day after an earthquake in the area forced two games to be shortened and another to be canceled.

The NBA Summer League games are being played at two venues on the UNLV campus — the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion. The NBA said a survey was completed by two separate independent structural engineers on Saturday, which determined the facilities were safe.

The overhead scoreboard at the Thomas & Mack Center swayed during the quake, which caused major concern about safety. The floor in the Cox arena sustained minor damage that was repaired.

Bradley was 9 of 14 to lead the Jazz to a win at the Cox Pavilion. Justin Wright-Foreman and Miye Oni each had 14 points for the Jazz (1-0).

Oklahoma city (0-1) was led by 20 points from Hamidou Diallo and 11 points and 12 rebounds from Kevin Hervey.

PISTONS 93, TRAIL BLAZERS 73

Over at the Thomas & Mack Center, the Detroit Pistons (2-0) got 18 points from Svi Mykhailiuk and 17 points and 10 assists from Bruce Brown in a lopsided win over the Portland Trail Blazers (0-1).

The Pistons made 15 3-pointers.

Portland was led by 15 points by Anfernee Simons and 13 from Devin Robinson. Rookie first-round draft pick Nassir Little struggled, finishing with two points on 1-of-6 shooting in 22 minutes.

BUCKS 89, HAWKS 83

Bonzie Colson had 18 points and Jock Landale chipped in with 13 points and eight rebounds as the Bucks (1-1) held off the Hawks. Milwaukee held Atlanta to 34-percent shooting from the floor.

Jordan Sibert led the Hawks with 22 points. He was 4 of 14 from the field but made all 10 free throw attempts. Tahjere McCall added 16 points and seven rebounds for Atlanta (0-1), who only played eight players.

CELTICS 96, 76ERS 82

Carsen Edwards had a standout debut in Las Vegas, scoring 20 points on five 3-pointers as the Celtics pulled away from the 76ers. Edwards, the 33rd overall pick in the draft from Purdue, finished 7 of 17 from the field and added three steals.

Grant Williams finished with 12 points and six rebounds in his debut for the Celtics, while the team’s other first-round pick Romeo Langford sat out with a thumb injury.

Rookie Matisse Thybulle led the 76ers (1-1) with 15 points on four 3-pointers, while Zhaire Smith and Marial Shayok each had 14.

GRIZZLIES 101, PACERS 75

Bruno Caboclo scored 19 points and the Grizzlies (1-0) opened Summer League play shooting 53% to rout the Pacers (0-1). Keenan Evans added 16 points, Yuta Watanabe 15 and Tyler Harvey 12.

Aaron Holiday hit four 3-pointers and scored 24 points for Indiana. DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell added 15 points. The Pacers shot 35.5% and were outscored 31-15 in the fourth quarter.

CLIPPERS 93, LAKERS 87

First-round draft pick Mfiondu Kabengele scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Clippers (1-0) edged the Lakers (0-2). Terance Mann, a second-round pick and Kabengele’s Florida State teammate, had five points and nine rebounds. Amir Coffey scored 17 points and Nigel Hayes 13.

Devontae Cacok had 17 points and eight rebounds for the Lakers and Nick Perkins had 13 and nine. Joe Young scored 17.

MAVERICKS 113, ROCKETS 81

Daryl Macon had 16 points with 5-of-8 3-point shooting to help the Mavericks (2-0) rout the Rockets (0-1). Isaiah Roby added 14 points and seven rebounds and Cameron Payne had 10 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Dallas made 17 of 37 from 3-point range and shot 53.1% overall.

Chris Clemons, an undrafted rookie who was the 2018-19 NCAA leading scorer, had 25 points with seven 3-pointers in his debut for the Rockets. Isaiah Hartenstein added 20 points and 13 rebounds for Houston.

WIZARDS 84, PELICANS 79

Troy Brown Jr. had 18 points and 15 rebounds and converted a key three-point play with 18 seconds left as the Wizards (1-0) held off the Pelicans (1-1). Justin Robinson added 15 points and the No. 9 overall pick Rui Hachimura scored 14.

Trevon Bluiett had 23 points for the Pelicans, who will be without the No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson for the rest of the Summer League for precautionary reasons after he suffered a bruised left knee on Friday. Kavell Bigby-Williams added 14 points and 14 rebounds and Zylan Cheatham had 10 points and 11 boards.

KINGS 94, CHINA 77

Second-round pick Kyle Guy scored 21 points on 6-of-11 shooting as the Kings (1-0) beat China (0-2). Fellow second-round pick Justin James added 16 points for Sacramento.

Ailun Guo led China with 20 points and Yanyuhang Ding added 10 points.

NOTES: Several players who are expected to play in Las Vegas couldn’t join their new teams because their rights were traded at the June 20 draft in deals that were unofficial until Saturday. Among those was KZ Okpala of the Miami Heat, who joined his new franchise for the first time Saturday and said he wanted to make his Summer League debut on Sunday. But Heat summer coach Eric Glass said he didn’t expect Okpala to play after participating in just one practice. Okpala watched Miami’s first four summer games on television and says he’s “just trying to stay ready.”

