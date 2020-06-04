NBA expected to resume in July

UNITED STATES (WDVM) — The National Basketball Association (NBA) is expected to approve a plan that would restart the league in July at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

According to insiders, the plan will include 22 teams, made up of the top 16 teams from the Eastern and Western conferences, along with those teams currently six games back from 8th place from either conference (New Orleans, Portland, San Antonio, Sacramento, and Washington), will play eight regular season games and then go into playoffs.

There will also be a play-in tournament if a ninth seed team finishes the regular season within four games of an eighth seed team in which case the eighth seed would face double elimination, while the ninth would face sing elimination.

The NBA is also in open conversation with the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) about the safety protocols that would be in order once competition starts. The Disney campus would operate as a bubble city for the league while allowing some normalcy. Players and coaches will be allowed to go out to eat at outdoor venues and even golf if they would like, but would have to do so while maintaining social distancing protocol.

Daily testing for the coronavirus will also be required. Many have speculated that the return to sports might not be worth it when you considered one player contracting the virus, but sources say that the league plans to deal with such situation by removing a player who tests positive from their team and quarantining them as they receive induvial treatment.

The proposed start date for this plan is July 31st with the last possible date for Game 7 of the Finals being October 12th.