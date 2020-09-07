Navy Midshipman ready to tackle college football opener against BYU

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) – This Labor Day, the Navy Midshipman will open their 2020 college football season, against the BYU Cougars.

The Midshipman come into this season with a new senior quarterback at the helm, Daylen Morris, while the BYU Cougars will bring back a lot of experience at the quarterback and offensive line positions.

Head Coach Ken Niumatalolo mentioned to the media, “Our biggest concern is are we going to be able to tackle live, since we haven’t tackled this whole year. Since September we haven’t tackled anybody since the bowl game. We haven’t blocked anybody live, you know; we’ve simulated things or we’ve tackled dummies or the donuts and blocked sleds. Those things don’t hit back. You know, it’d be like if you were a boxer and if you hit the speed bag and then got into a fight and then the guy actually fights back.”