National’s Ryan Zimmerman announces his retirement

Washington Nationals’ Ryan Zimmerman gestures to the crowd after he came out of the game before the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Washington. The Red Sox won 7-5. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – After 17 years with the Washington Nationals, Ryan Zimmerman a.k.a Mr. National announced his retirement, according to his agency CAA Baseball.

“We have won together, lost together and honestly, grown up together.” said Zimmerman in a statement posted on social media. “We lost 100 gmes (twice), we won 90 games (four times), we moved into a new stadium, we failed to get out of the first round of the playoffs (four grueling times), and of course we experienced the magical World Series run of 2019 that no one will ever forget. Through all of the achievements and the failures you always supported me, and for that I will forever be grateful.”

Zimmerman was the Nationals’ first draft pick after the team moved to Washington in 2005. He made his big-league debut that same year and went on to spend the entirety of his professional career with the organization.

The 37-year-old will finish with 1,846 hits, 284 homers and a .277/.341/.475 slash line. He went to a pair of All Star Games and won a World Series in 2019.

“Although my baseball career has come to an end, my family and I will continue to be heavily involved in the DMV community.” said Zimmerman, “You have given so much to us over the past 17 years; it is now time for us to give back to you. We look forward to continuing many of our community programs and starting new ones in the future. Our kids will be raised here, as this is now our home and we couldn’t be more excited.”

“So this is not a good, but more of a “see you around”‘. Zimmerman ended with his statement.