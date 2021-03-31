Nationals Prepare to Welcome Fans Back to Nationals Park; Here’s What You Need to Know

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – Earlier this month, the city government gave the Washington Nationals approval to host 5,000 fans at their home games during the 2021 season.

Here’s what fans need to know about attending a game this season at Nationals Park:



Face Coverings: Face coverings are to be worn at all times while inside the ballpark by fans of two years of age or older, with the exception of while eating or taking a drink.

Permitted face masks include KN95, N95, Cloth, Surgical/3-Ply and Face Shield (only

when accompanied by another approved face covering).

Face covering that are NOT permitted include bandannas, gaiters, or any face coverings with an

exhalation valve.

Bags: The Nationals are not allowing fans to bring bags into the ballpark this season, though there are a few exceptions.

Small clutch purses (5″ x 7″ x 3/4 or smaller) will be permitted, along with diaper bags and medical bags that do not exceed 16″ x 16″ x 8″ dimensions. If your bag does exceed the accepted dimensions, Binbox lockers will be available to store your bag during the game. Binbox lockers are located outside of the right and home plate gates.



Entering Nationals Park: All tickets this season will be processed digitally through the MLB Ballpark App, and each ticket is color coded in reference to certain gates where fans should enter to help eliminate long lines and keep within social distancing guidelines recommended by the CDC.

Game day staff and signage will be available to help fans move around and enter the park in a safe way.

Gate colors are listed below:

Centerfield Gate: Red

Right Field Gate: Orange

First Base Gate: Green

Home Plate Gate: Blue

Media & Suites: Purple

Third Base Gate: Magenta

Left Field Gate: Gray



Ballpark gates will be open 2 hour prior to first pitch. Parking garages will open up two and half hours prior to first pitch.



Cashless Payments: Cash will not be accepted this season at Nationals Park. Cash may only be used to purchase Nationals Philanthropies 5050 raffle tickets.

Acceptable forms of payment include eCash, touchless payments such as Apple

Pay, QR code/online ordering through the Ballpark App, or a standard credit or debit card

payment.



Concessions: The Nationals are highly encouraging fans to download the MLB Ballpark App as it will make it easier when ordering from concession.

Fans can use the mobile ordering through the app to order food right from their seat to avoid concession lines, but fans that choose to stand in line for their food will also have a touchless options for payment (Apple Pay or standard credit/debit card transaction).

All food items will be served in closed or covered containers, and there will even be motion sense, touchless condiments dispensers.



For more information, visit nationals.com/WelcomeHome.

The Nationals have not hosted fans at their home park since Game 5 of their championship 2019 World Series season.

This year, the Nats will open up the season on Thursday, April 1st with a three-game series against the New York Mets.

Max Scherzer is the Opening Day Starter.