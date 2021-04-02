Nationals postpone opening series after 3 players test positive for COVID-19

A baseball with MLB logo is seen at Citizens Bank Park before a game between the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies on June 28, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Nationals announced Friday that the entire Mets-Nationals series is postponed after three players tested positive for COVID-19 and a fourth player is a “likely positive,” according to GM Mike Rizzo.

This after Thursday’s Opening Day game was postponed for a single Covid positive player.

There is no word yet on when Thursday’s postponed game or the weekend’s games will take place.

