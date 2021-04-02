Nationals postpone opening series after 3 players test positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Nationals announced Friday that the entire Mets-Nationals series is postponed after three players tested positive for COVID-19 and a fourth player is a “likely positive,” according to GM Mike Rizzo.

This after Thursday’s Opening Day game was postponed for a single Covid positive player.

There is no word yet on when Thursday’s postponed game or the weekend’s games will take place.

This is a developing story. Stay with LocalDVM.com for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

