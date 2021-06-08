Nationals Park will reopen to 100% capacity beginning Thursday, June 10th

Fans reach for a home run by Washington Nationals’ Josh Bell during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – The Washington Nationals will welcome a full ballpark, beginning this Thursday, June 10th; as Nationals Park will return to 100% capacity, in accordance with District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser’s plan to fully reopen the District.

According to a press release from the ball club, single game tickets are on sale now to the general public; including for Washington’s game on Thursday, against the San Francisco Giants.

Food, and beverages will no longer be served in exclusively closeable packaging, and condiment stations will no longer be touchless. Tickets for the remainder of the 2021 regular season will continue to include color-coded gate assignments.

An updated list of approved face coverings, and attendance policies are available at this link.

Back in May; the Washington Capitals, and Wizards were approved for an increase in capacity, ahead of their playoff runs. The Washington Nationals had previously received an increase in capacity for 36%, which would have allowed roughly 13,000 fans in the ballpark.