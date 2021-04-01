Nationals Opening Day game postponed after player tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Nationals announced Thursday its Opening Day game against the New York Mets has been canceled after an unidentified player tested positive for COVID-19.

The positive result came from a test conducted Monday, while the Nationals were still in Florida for spring training.

After contact-tracing efforts, four more players and a staff member are quarantining.

There is no word yet on when opening day will take place. The Nationals are still scheduled to play the Mets on Saturday at 4 p.m.