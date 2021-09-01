Nationals’ Juan Soto walking his way into history

WASHINGTON, D.C.(WDVM) – As of September 1st, Washington Nationals outfielder, Juan Soto, has walked 105 times during the 2021 season. In fact, it’s the second time, during his almost completed four seasons in the major leagues, that he’s walked more than 100 times in a single season, putting the 22 year old in some pretty elite company.

Soto is just one of three players in MLB history to have walked 100+ times in multiple seasons through their age 22 seasons – the only other two players being Hall of Famers Ted Williams and Mel Ott.

Only 3 players in @MLB history have recorded 2 seasons of 100+ BB through their Age-22 seasons:



• Juan Soto

• Hall of Famer Ted Williams

• Hall of Famer Mel Ott@JuanSoto25_ // #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/8n9UXfTJAR — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) August 27, 2021

Soto has drawn comparisons to Williams with his elite knowledge of the strike zone, and that knowledge was on display in the month of August when Soto walked in 33 of 109 plate appearances – that’s an astonishing 30.3 percent of the time. For perspective, the next qualified hitter behind Soto, is Joey Gallo, who walked in 23 of his 119 plate appearances (19.3%).

“I just don’t even think about it,” said Soto. “I just go out there and play. Whenever they want to play, I play. When they don’t want to play, I just take my walk.”

Barry Bonds is the all-time MLB leader in walks with 2,558 through 22 seasons in the major leagues. Soto currently has 333 career walks.

“All the guys – they just laugh about me. They say ‘oh you’re going to break the record by Bonds,'” said Soto jokingly.

Soto’s 105 walks this season is a league high, with Gallo, again, behind him with 99.

“At the end of the day, I’m glad I’m on top of there and I’m just going to keep taking my walks.”