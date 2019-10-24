Nationals beat Astros 12-3 in Game 2

Washington Nationals’ Gerardo Parra, Michael A. Taylor and Juan Soto celebrate after Game 2 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Houston. The Nationals won 12-3 to take a 2-0 lead in the series. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

HOUSTON (AP) — Stephen Strasburg outdueled fellow ace Justin Verlander, overcoming a shaky start to give the Washington Nationals a 12-3 victory Wednesday night and a commanding 2-0 lead in the World Series.

Kurt Suzuki hit a tiebreaking homer in what became a messy six-run seventh inning and the Nationals are headed back to Washington.

The Nationals have won 18 of 20 overall with the last two over Cy Young favorites Gerrit Cole and Verlander.

Game 3 is Friday night when Aníbal Sánchez opposes Houston’s Zack Greinke.