Nationals announce return of Summer Reading Program

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — The Washington Nationals announced this week the return of their Summer Reading Program that encourages children and teens to read throughout the summer by joining their local library’s Summer Reading Challenge.

The summer reading challenges are an attempt to help set off what is called the “summer slide,” or the loss of reading and learning during the summer months while students are not in school.

This year will be the 7th consecutive year that the World Series Champs team up with local public libraries for their summer reading program which has expanded this year to the Prince George’s County Memorial Library System (PGCMLS).

Participating libraries are listed below.

D.C. Public Library

Arlington County Library

Prince George’s County Memorial Public Library

Montgomery County Library

Fairfax County Library

Loudoun County Library

Alexandria City Library

Nats On Base Military Libraries

Young readers can also follow this link for fun online activities and story times with some of their favorites Nationals players.